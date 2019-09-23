Emmy 2019: переможне селфі акторів "Гри престолів", декольте Кларк і три нагороди "Чорнобиля"

Понеділок, 23 вересня 2019, 10:31

22-го вересня у Лос-Анджелесі відбулася 71 церемонія нагородження Emmy Awards - головної телевізійної премії США.

Уже вчетверте найкращим драматичним серіалом року стала "Гра престолів" телеканалу HBO.

Squad 🏆

Stark reunion at the Emmy’s 🙌

Крім того, виконавець ролі Тіріона Ланністера, Пітер Дінклейдж став Найкращим актором другого плану у драматичному серіалі.

Congratulations to Peter Dinklage on winning his 4th Emmy! 🎊

Актриса Емілія Кларк нагород не отримала, зате вразила своєю сукнею із найглибшим декольте на червоній доріжці премії.

Congratulations Game of Thrones for winning big at Emmy Awards #GameOfThrones #Emmys #outstandingdramaseries #growfearless #fimeladotcom

Серіал "Чорнобиль" телеканалу HBO визнали Найкращим міні-серіалом. Також "Еммі" отримали режисер Йоган Ренк та сценарист Крейг Мейзін.

Найкращим комедійним серіалом назвали "Fleabag" ("Дрянь"), а виконавиця головної ролі - Фібі Воллер-Брідж стала Найкращою актрисою комедійного серіалу. Також "Fleabag" відзначили за найкращу режисуру та сценарій комедійного серіалу.

Oh, don't mind us. Just watching @bbcfleabag dance on loop over here. #Emmys

tfw you’ve won three emmys @televisionacad watch the emmy winning #fleabag on BBC iPlayer

Любитель бальних суконь Біллі Портер став Найкращим актором драматичного серіалу за роль у "Позі".

THE MOMENT HAS ARRIVED HUNTIES! #ad With my @KetelOne_US martini in hand, taking a moment to reflect on dreaming the impossible and making it a reality. Growing up, there was never representation of someone who looked like me… So to live in my truth, be loved for being who I am and standing proud as the first openly gay, black man to walk the #EmmyAwards red carpet as a Lead Actor Drama nominee… Y’all just don’t know what this moment means to me. Here’s to celebrating 50 years of life, 30 years of hard work and learning to embrace the JOY! This isn’t for me… It’s for US! Now let’s go shut this thing down ya’ll! 🍸DrinkMarvelously #EmmyAwards #KetelOne #Beanexample 📸 by @santiagraphy / @gettyimages Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by @heyannabee Wearing custom @michaelkors collection Custom Hat by @stephenjonesmillinery Fine Jewels by @oscarheyman Nails by @cndworld @nailzbyvee

А Найкращою актрисою драматичного серіалу стала Джоді Комер за головну роль у "Вбиваючи Єву".

#KillingEve’s @jodiemcomer accepting the 2019 #Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. #KillingEveEmmys 📷 @gettyimages

Повний список переможців дивіться на сайті премії Emmy

