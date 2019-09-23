Emmy 2019: переможне селфі акторів "Гри престолів", декольте Кларк і три нагороди "Чорнобиля"
22-го вересня у Лос-Анджелесі відбулася 71 церемонія нагородження Emmy Awards - головної телевізійної премії США.
Уже вчетверте найкращим драматичним серіалом року стала "Гра престолів" телеканалу HBO.
Крім того, виконавець ролі Тіріона Ланністера, Пітер Дінклейдж став Найкращим актором другого плану у драматичному серіалі.
Congratulations to Peter Dinklage on winning his 4th Emmy!
Актриса Емілія Кларк нагород не отримала, зате вразила своєю сукнею із найглибшим декольте на червоній доріжці премії.
Серіал "Чорнобиль" телеканалу HBO визнали Найкращим міні-серіалом. Також "Еммі" отримали режисер Йоган Ренк та сценарист Крейг Мейзін.
Congratulations to Chernobyl for the Emmy win! Also a big congratulations to Johan Renck and Craig Mazin!
Найкращим комедійним серіалом назвали "Fleabag" ("Дрянь"), а виконавиця головної ролі - Фібі Воллер-Брідж стала Найкращою актрисою комедійного серіалу. Також "Fleabag" відзначили за найкращу режисуру та сценарій комедійного серіалу.
watch the emmy winning #fleabag
tfw you've won three emmys
Любитель бальних суконь Біллі Портер став Найкращим актором драматичного серіалу за роль у "Позі".
А Найкращою актрисою драматичного серіалу стала Джоді Комер за головну роль у "Вбиваючи Єву".
#KillingEve's @jodiemcomer accepting the 2019 #Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series.
Повний список переможців дивіться на сайті премії Emmy