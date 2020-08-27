Кеті Перрі та Орландо Блум стали батьками, і вже відоме ім'я маляти
Американська співачка Кеті Перрі та британський актор Орландо Блум стали батьками. 26-го серпня на світ з'явилася їхня донька.
Про це повідомив фонд UNICEF, амбасадорами якого є новоспечені батьки.
"Ласкаво просимо в цей світ, Дейзі Дав Блум!", - говориться в Instagram організації.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
"Любов і диво, що наша донька благополучно народилася, заповнюють нас безмежним щастям. Але ми знаємо, що ми - щасливчики, і не в кожного є змога отримати такі ж безтурботні пологи, як наші", - зазначили Кеті та Орландо.
Зі слів пари, нині, коли світ переживає пандемію COVID-19, дуже багато новонароджених дітей не мають доступу до необхідного: води, засобів гігієни, вакцин та ліків. Тому, на честь народження своєї дочки, Перрі та Блум створюють сторінку для пожертв, яку закликають підтримати.
Нагадаємо, про свою вагітність 35-річна Кеті оголосила за допомогою кліпу в березні, а наступним, "Daisies", "заспойлерила" ім'я доньки.
Як відомо, в 43-річного актора є 9-річний син від супермоделі Міранди Керр. Перрі та Блум заручилися ще взимку 2019-го, але їхнім весільним планам став на заваді коронавірус.