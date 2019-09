"Найкращий чоловік, найдивовижніший тато": Меган Маркл ніжно привітала принца Гаррі з 35-річчям

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! ••••••••••••••• A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: • “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!” • Color Photos © PA Images BW photo: Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal

