Гвінет Пелтроу показала, як Нью-Йорк щовечора аплодує медпрацівникам. ВІДЕО
Щовечора о 19-й годині небайдужі ньюйоркці виходять на свої балкони або висовуються у вікна та аплодують медичним працівникам, які рятують життя людей в умовах пандемії коронавірусу.
Одне з відео цього процесу репостнула голлівудська актриса Гвінет Пелтроу у себе в Instagram.
Саме о 7-й вечора у більшості американських лікарень відбувається перезмінка, тому у лікарів є можливість почути оплески.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#Repost @goop ・・・ A goop staffer in New York sent us this video, where every night at 7 p.m. (the time when most health care workers are switching shifts), there is a round of applause: people are leaning out their windows, balconies, and fire escapes to cheer for all essential workers who are risking their lives to try to keep everyone safe. (Similar shows of appreciation are taking place across the country and around the world.) If you're one of them: We are so, so grateful. If you want to help them: 1) Stay home, and 2) if you're able, consider donating to the nonprofits that are helping provide personal protective equipment to those on the front lines. Link in bio for more information.
Подібні оплески подяки відбуваються по всьому світу, зокрема у Британії, де лікарям аплодують навіть маленькі діти принца Вільяма.
Фото з Instagram