Колір настрою синій: принц Вільям і Міддлтон показали нові ФОТО з дітьми
Принц Вільям та герцогиня Кембриджська Кейт Міддлтон поділилися свіжими сімейними фото з трьома своїми дітьми - Джорджем, Луї та Шарлоттою.
Знімки, на яких усі члени королівської родини вдягнені в синьо-сірі відтінки, оприлюднив офіційний Instagram Кенсингтонського палацу.
Фотографії були зроблені на початку цього тижня в саду Кенсингтонського палацу після того, як Вільям подивився новий художній фільм відомого натураліста сера Девіда Аттенборо про життя на нашій планеті.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.
Під час зустрічі Сер Девід подарував принцу Джорджу зуб гігантської акули, наукова назва якої - carcharocles megalodon ("великий зуб").
Він знайшов зуб у м’якому жовтому вапняку під час сімейного відпочинку на Мальті наприкінці 1960-х років. Зуб потрапив туди у період міоцену приблизно 23 мільйони років тому.
Нагадаємо, у липні первістку Вільяма і Кейт, Джорджу виповнилося 7 років. І Міддлтон зробила кілька фото іменинника, які оприлюднили в мережі.